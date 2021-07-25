NFL analyst compares DeVonta Smith to one of the league’s best WR’s

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was selected No. 12 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL draft, and while he still hasn’t taken a single NFL snap, he carries a large responsibility: help his team’s offense get to the next level.

The Eagles seemingly moved on from Carson Wentz late in the season, and confirmed it in the offseason when they traded him to the Indianapolis Colts. Now, Hurts is QB1 in Philadelphia.

So, the front office didn’t only bring him a Heisman-winning, versatile wide receiver, but they got him a friend when they drafted Smith.

The former Alabama teammates will soon be reunited on game days, except this time games will be on Sundays, and they’ll be playing in a colder climate.

Because no one can be quite sure how Smith will look at the NFL level, we must still rely on player comparisons.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt believes Smith is very similar to Buffalo Bills star receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Brandt cites his size, speed, route-running abilities and even hand size as his reason for the comparison.

