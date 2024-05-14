NFL analyst: Commanders OL will be outmatched in NFC East

What does Jayden Daniels have to do to get better every day?

That was the question set forth to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on Monday during the “NFL Live” program. Orlovsky did not answer with an answer focused upon the NFL inexperience of a rookie quarterback, as one might expect.

No, Orlovsky aimed his reply at what he sees is going to make things harder for Daniels in his rookie season. “A feel for dominant defensive lines,” opened Orlovsky.

Where Jayden is going to have to learn for @Commanders starting in mini-camps#nfllive pic.twitter.com/ZQXXmajK5D — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 13, 2024

Orlovsky then elaborated, “If we are being honest, in that division (NFC East), every time he plays the teams that are in that division, his offensive line will be outmatched by the defensive line both times by Philly, the Giants and Dallas. This is an offensive line that struggled (2023).“

“One of the ‘flaws’ of Jayden Daniels throughout his last two years at LSU was, is he holding on (to the ball)? Is he trying to do too much? Is he running around a little bit? Get the ball out of your hands, play a little faster.”

More from Orlovsky:

“He is a significantly greater talent than I ever was, but the biggest jump from college to the NFL comes from how fast that defensive line moves on a consistent basis. Just getting an understanding, a feel for how quickly those defensive lines will collapse that pocket on you.”

Orlovsky certainly revealed he does not believe the Commanders’ offensive line will match up well in any of their six NFC East divisional games. If Orlovsky is correct, should there be great concern for the health and confidence of Daniels playing behind this offensive line?

In fairness to general manager Adam Peters, he has made significant changes to the Commanders offensive line. Gone from the 2023 unit are starters Charles Leno Jr, Saahdiq Charles and Nick Gates.

Peters brought in free agents guard Nick Allegretti (Chiefs) and center Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys), who are expected to start. Then Peters also drafted tackle Brandon Coleman (TCU) in the third round.

Two starters return in right guard Sam Cosmi and right tackle Andrew Wylie. Others on the current roster are tackles Cornelius Lucas, Braeden Daniels, Alex Akingbulu, and Trent Scott, as well as guards Chris Paul, Mason Brooks, Michael Deiter, Julian Good-Jones, and center Ricky Stromberg.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire