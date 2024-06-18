NFL analyst calls Steelers WR George Pickens a threat to single-season receiving record

2023 was a breakout season for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Despite some dreadful quarterback play, Pickens finished with an impressive 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and a league-leading 18.1 yards per catch. But with Pickens only heading into Year 3 and with a huge upgrade at quarterback, the sky really is the limit for the young superstar.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks offered up his top candidates to break the record for receiving yards in a season. That mark was set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 when he had 1,964 yards. Brooks included Pickens on his short list and here’s what he had to say about him.

Though the Steelers will adhere to a run-centric offensive approach under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Pickens could light up the stat sheet as the big-play specialist on the perimeter. The third-year pro has averaged nearly 17 yards per catch for his career, including a league-leading 18.1 yards per catch in 2023 with a revolving door at quarterback. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields potentially being significant upgrades over their predecessors, the Steelers’ top playmaker could see his numbers spike as the focal point of a passing game committed to pushing the ball down the field.

The biggest thing that will hold Pickens back from such a lofty goal is the fact that the team traded away Diontae Johnson, which means all the coverage will roll to Pickens. Pickens might have the best hands in the NFL but he ranks near the bottom in his ability to create separation. If the Steelers don’t address the wide receiver position and get Pickens some help, he’s going to have a tough time getting the looks he got last season when Johnson was drawing double teams.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire