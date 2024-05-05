NFL analyst Bucky Brooks loved the Commanders’ 2024 draft class

The Washington Commanders put the finishing touches on the 2024 NFL draft last week with a nine-player class led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington, under new general manager Adam Peters, drew widespread praise for its draft, particularly over the first two days.

The Commanders earned A’s across the board for landing Daniels and finding players such as Johnny Newton, Mike Sainristil, and Ben Sinnott, who could make an early impact.

You can count former NFL player, current NFL Network analyst and co-host of the “Move the Sticks” podcast, Bucky Brooks, among those impressed. Brooks recently named his five favorite classes from the 2024 NFL draft, and Washington was included.

Credit new general manager Adam Peters for revamping the team’s culture with a collection of experienced players bringing superb leadership skills. All nine of the Commanders’ draftees spent at least four years in college and seven were team captains. Though playing ability is prioritized in the evaluation process, the decision to add a group of young leaders is part of a long-term plan to eradicate the losing mentality within the locker room. On the field, the addition of Jayden Daniels gives the Commanders the QB1 they have been looking for since Kirk Cousins’ departure after the 2017 season. The LSU standout dazzles as an electric dual-threat quarterback with elite passing skills and impromptu playmaking ability. With Kliff Kingsbury experienced in exploiting a dynamic athlete at the position (SEE: Kyler Murray), the Commanders could hit the ground running in 2024. If Jer’Zhan Newton and Mikey Sainristil also make their mark as potential Day 1 starters, and Jordan Magee, Dominique Hampton and Javontae Jean-Baptiste secure roles as backups/special teams standouts, the Commanders could emerge as a surprise playoff contender in Dan Quinn’s debut season.

Brooks is correct. If each of these things occur that he described, the Commanders could be a potential wild-card team in 2024. So much depends on Daniels following C.J. Stroud’s path from one year ago. He has the talent to make an immediate impact with his arm and legs.

Another potential X-Factor for Washington’s class was third-round pick, offensive lineman Brandon Coleman. Coleman played tackle and guard in college, and he tested off the charts athletically. Additionally, all of Coleman’s measurables, such as arm length and wingspan translate to tackle. If Coleman becomes the player, Peters thinks he can be; this could be a class Washington fans remember for a long time.

