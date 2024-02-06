NFL analyst Brian Baldinger on Travis Hunter: ‘He’s the No. 1 player in the country’

Leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger spoke with the DNVR Buffs crew on Radio Row in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The former NFL offensive lineman was asked about Colorado football’s two biggest stars — quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter — and didn’t hesitate when calling Hunter the “No. 1 player in the country.” That’s some high praise for Hunter, who should be a legitimate Heisman contender heading into next season.

Despite missing three-plus games with an injury, Hunter finished last season with 721 receiving yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while playing more snaps from scrimmage than any other player in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He also earned First-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and multiple other outlets.

Even more, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently shared his belief that Shedeur and Hunter are worthy of being the top two picks in next year’s NFL draft.

