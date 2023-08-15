NFL analyst Brian Baldinger impressed with Sam Howell’s performance

Former NFL offensive lineman and longtime analyst Brian Baldinger does an excellent job on Twitter with his “Baldy’s Breakdowns” segment each week during the NFL season.

Now that the preseason is back, so is “Baldy’s Breakdowns.”

One particular area of interest from Week 1 of the preseason for Baldinger was the performance of Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell against the Cleveland Browns.

Baldinger was impressed.

Here’s his clip on Howell.

Like everyone else, Baldinger recognized the protection was an issue for Howell. He liked Howell’s ability to escape pressure and pick up the first down. Baldinger also loved the throw to tight end John Bates that was dropped.

But the play that stood out most was one we highlighted on Monday morning. It was Howell’s fourth-down completion to tight end Cole Turner.

Howell wasn’t perfect in the preseason opener. Baldinger pointed out the sack he took on the first drive. But, overall, Howell continues to show everyone why the Commanders are so high on him as the quarterback of the future.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire