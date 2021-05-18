NFL analyst believes one AFC South team should try to trade for Julio Jones

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones has been with the Atlanta Falcons for all 10 seasons he’s played in the NFL. Rumors have surfaced regarding the possibility of Jones being available for a trade.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox claims that the ideal landing spot for Jones, should he be traded, is Indianapolis.

The Colts now have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz and were able to resign T.Y. Hilton. So, Jones would certainly be a welcomed addition to an already interesting offense.

Here’s what Knox had to say:

“The Indianapolis Colts should be in on Jones. They’re looking to reestablish Carson Wentz as a quality NFL starter while also trying to remain in the AFC playoff field. Jones could be a big contributor for both goals, as Indianapolis’ receiver depth is questionable.

Michael Pittman Jr. appears to be a budding star, but Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy, and T.Y. Hilton is set to play on a one-year deal. Affording Jones shouldn’t be a significant issue, as Indianapolis has $22.9 million in cap space.

Colts GM Chris Ballard has shown he’s willing to be aggressive on the trade market, giving up a first-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last offseason.

Indianapolis owes the Philadelphia Eagles a conditional second-round pick that would become a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps this season—or 70 percent with a playoff berth. Trading a third-round pick plus a future second might be enough to land Jones, as teams are valuing 2022 selections “like gold,” according to Rapoport.”

The trade would consist of Atlanta sending Jones to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

