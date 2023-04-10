NFL analyst believes Dallas Cowboys could land Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans‘ offense has revolved around former Alabama Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry for a few seasons now. However, it appears as if his time with the franchise could be coming to an end. Recently, reports surfaced of the Titans seeking a trade partner for the star running back.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN argues that if the Titans are looking to move on, then the Dallas Cowboys could be the best fit for him.

The Cowboys have Tony Pollard as the top back on the depth chart but clearly aren’t afraid of utilizing two capable running backs in a committee. They had done so recently with Ezekiel Elliott, who they recently let go after the 2022 season.

Henry could possibly fill the role previously held by Elliott in the Dallas offense.

“The Cowboys could look toward a market that still includes Leonard Fournette, Latavius Murray and Kareem Hunt unsigned. There’s also a chance expensive veterans such as Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook could be released after the draft,” writes Barnwell. “Dallas could add a rookie in April’s draft, but Pollard’s uncertain status for Week 1 leads me to believe the team would probably prefer to have a more experienced back on the roster,”

This is purely speculation, but it certainly shouldn’t be ruled out as a legitimate possibility if Tennessee is serious about moving Henry. With the 2023 NFL draft set to take place in just a few weeks, a trade involving Henry could happen sooner than most think. If no trade takes place, there’s a chance he’s released.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Henry and other former Alabama players now in the NFL.

