NFL analyst believes Will Anderson Jr. could be the next Von Miller

Last year, American Airlines had agreed to pre-order up to 250 of UK-based Vertical's eVTOL aircraft in a $1 billion deal, with an option to buy a 100 more. Vertical's VA-X4 aircraft can carry four passengers and a pilot. The deal reflects growing interest in battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat traffic and hop between cities.