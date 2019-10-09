NFL fantasy analyst Adam Rank is "an idiot," according to, well -- himself.

He predicted the 49ers wouldn't be as successful as they were. Before the season started, Rank believed the team would go 3-13.

Please, please respond to this in the form of GIFs pic.twitter.com/eTBUwVs4WP — 49ers HUB (@49ersHub) June 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

49ers defensive back Richard Sherman responded to those who underestimated the squad that is now 4-0 after an exciting 31-3 win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

"You want idiots to sound like idiots, but you want them to hold their position all year," Sherman told reporters after the win. "Don't flip flop with us. If you said we weren't going to make it, if you said we were some way early on, just stick with that position. Hold it. Don't try to give us credit now. Just stick (with) it.

Rank responded:

I'm not sure if Sherman was calling me out in his press conference (but probably was). But I might have underestimated the 49ers this year. https://t.co/j6e4POy6vw via @YouTube — Adam Rank (@adamrank) October 8, 2019

"Yeah, you know what -- let's just be perfectly truthful." Rank said in the YouTube video. "I got this prediction wrong."

Rank made it rather simple. And also reminded everyone to be cool. We all see what people write to one another behind a keyboard, and despite the fact he's told her not to, his wife reads some of those things sent to him that are #NSFW.

Story continues

[RELATED: 49ers legend Patrick Willis shows love to team]

This is what sports are all about, Rank added.

But ... if that's not good enough for you, that's OK. He explains why he made the prediction that he did in the YouTube video in the tweet above.

NFL analyst Adam Rank admits he's 'an idiot' for 3-13 49ers prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area