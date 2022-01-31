NFL Alumni Legends to host epic pre Super Bowl LVI party

Don’t wait for the Rams and Bengals to get your Super Bowl fun started.

The NFL Alumni Legends is bringing together a star-studded lineup for a pre Super Bowl LVI party and you can get your name on the guest list today.

Hosted by All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those also slated to attend are football legends Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice and Doug Flutie. From outside the football world, rap artist Flo Ride and Netflix star DJ Kim Lee will also be in attendance.

A limited number of tickets for the Los Angeles event at Avalon Hollywood are now available. The party will take place on the Friday before the big game, Feb. 11, and will start at 10 p.m.

Check out the NFL Alumni Legends website for more information.

