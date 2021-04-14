NFL alters offseason program, pushes back on-field work until May 17

Players from several teams, including the Broncos and Patriots, are boycotting voluntary offseason workouts amid concerns about the league’s COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the NFL has altered the offseason program schedule for all teams, putting more of an emphasis on virtual work.

The NFLPA is pushing for an all-virtual offseason and encouraging players to boycott, which is putting pressure on the league to make necessary changes. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared a memo sent to teams Wednesday outlining the changes.

Phase 1 of the offseason program has been extended from two weeks to four, which pushes back on-field work to Phase 3, which begins May 17 at the earliest. Phase 3 will remain four weeks and includes traditional OTA work.

The only mandatory aspect of the offseason program will be mandatory minicamp in June.

The NFL informed clubs it will restructure offseason programs, with Phase 1 extended to four weeks starting Monday, no on-field work until Phase 2 begins May 17 and a normal Phase 3 with four weeks of practice May 24-June 18, culminating with the mandatory minicamp. Memo: pic.twitter.com/GrFhO34jUD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2021

Additionally, teams will be allowed to hold a rookie minicamp in the first or second week after the draft, which ends on May 1. That’s a change from last year, but it won’t affect the Rams much.

They typically use rookie minicamp to onboard first-year players in the classroom and give others the chance to essentially try out.

Also big news from the memo: Unlike last year, rookie minicamps can be held the first or second week after the draft, followed by a rookie football development program in concert with the start of Phase 2 on May 17. pic.twitter.com/lGIiKMIjpx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2021

The Rams have not decided to skip offseason workouts but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they follow suit along with the other teams that have decided to boycott the program.