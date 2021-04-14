NFL alters offseason program, pushes back on-field work until May 17

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

Players from several teams, including the Broncos and Patriots, are boycotting voluntary offseason workouts amid concerns about the league’s COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the NFL has altered the offseason program schedule for all teams, putting more of an emphasis on virtual work.

The NFLPA is pushing for an all-virtual offseason and encouraging players to boycott, which is putting pressure on the league to make necessary changes. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared a memo sent to teams Wednesday outlining the changes.

Phase 1 of the offseason program has been extended from two weeks to four, which pushes back on-field work to Phase 3, which begins May 17 at the earliest. Phase 3 will remain four weeks and includes traditional OTA work.

The only mandatory aspect of the offseason program will be mandatory minicamp in June.

Additionally, teams will be allowed to hold a rookie minicamp in the first or second week after the draft, which ends on May 1. That’s a change from last year, but it won’t affect the Rams much.

They typically use rookie minicamp to onboard first-year players in the classroom and give others the chance to essentially try out.

The Rams have not decided to skip offseason workouts but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they follow suit along with the other teams that have decided to boycott the program.

Recommended Stories