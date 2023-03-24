NFL already posts image previewing upcoming Bills-Dolphins battle

The NFL already had their mind on an upcoming one-on-one battle we’re going to see in the AFC East starting in 2023.

The Dolphins traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Bills still have All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs.

Using some photoshop skill, the NFL posted exactly what those two doing battle against one another in the future is going to look like.

Check out the NFL’s highlighting of this epic battle en route in the division below:

We get to see Him vs. Him twice a year now 👀@jalenramsey | @stefondiggs pic.twitter.com/aUaZJMIgQF — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2023

