NFL already hyping Joe Burrow vs. Jalen Hurts in Week 8

The Cincinnati Bengals have lots of major games on the schedule in 2024, with those in charge of making it even explaining why recently.

And the NFL has seen it fit to even hype one specific matchup already with a two-plus-minute highlight reel.

Specifically, the league shined a light on the Week 8 showdown between the Bengals and Eagles, which features a collegiate rematch between Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

Funnily enough, this non-conference showdown under a major spotlight has already been listed as one of the possible 10 best games of the entire season.

Here is a look at the highlight reel the NFL has already thrown out:

Joe Burrow got the best of Jalen Hurts back in the 2019 Peach Bowl. Their first NFL matchup is Week 8 #PHIvsCIN 👀 (via @ESPNCFB) pic.twitter.com/UxpsZDYlu5 — NFL (@NFL) May 29, 2024

