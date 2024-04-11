NFL allows teams to add a third alternate helmet for 2025 season

The NFL shared a memo with teams on Wednesday announcing that its expanded uniform policy would be expanded again.

In 2022, the league announced teams can wear a second alternate helmet.

Now a third has been added to the rotation. The latest update from the NFL stats that clubs will be able to wear a third alternate helmet beginning in 2025.

This coincides with ongoing redesigns for some teams around the league ahead of the 2024 season… but that faction does not include the Buffalo Bills. Maybe one day.

Here are the rules from the memo, as shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players.

Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model, and size as the applicable player’s primary helmet.

Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet.

Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used.

Additionally, the memo stats that teams “can pair the third helmet shell with their Alternate, Classic, and/or Color Rush uniforms” when designing these new variants, and that “Each alternate color helmet must be tied to a specific optional uniform and cannot be mixed/matched with primary uniforms or mixed/matched with another optional uniform.”

Regarding the Bills, some have hoped the team could eventually throw their uniforms back to the glory years in the 90s. That would include a red helmet.

The most-recent throwback Buffalo has worn has been… a Buffalo. The Bills have previously dusted off the old “standing Buffalo” white jerseys and helmets.

In addition, during training camp practices, quarterback Josh Allen has even worn a customized blue one just for fun. He did something similar previously with a red lid as well.

The new rule opens a door, let’s see if the Bills go through it.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire