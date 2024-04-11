NFL will allow all teams to have three different helmets starting in 2025

Last year, the Detroit Lions debuted their blue helmets to wildly favorable reviews. It was the first time the team had an alternate helmet design since playing with the blank silver ones, which are the same helmet but without any logos or stripes.

Now the Lions, as well as all other NFL teams, can add another helmet design into the mix. The NFL approved a third game-eligible helmet design with some restrictions on usage.

Like the alternate blue helmets for the Lions last year, the new design must match the team’s historical color scheme if worn with the standard uniform combinations. In other words, if the Lions adopt a black helmet design for their third style, it may only be worn with the color rush (the grey jerseys/pants) or a specific alternate uniform (like Detroit’s all-white combination). No mixing and matching

The full memo, courtesy of Tom Pelissero of NFL.com:

The Lions are set to unveil their redesigned uniforms next week.

