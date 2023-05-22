NFL to allow teams to carry third QB on game days

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, going forward the league will now allow teams to carry a third quarterback on their active game day rosters without actually counting for a roster spot.

This is good news for undrafted Seahawks rookie QB Holton Ahlers, as well as all the other projected QB3s around the NFL.

In the unlikely event that both starter Geno Smith and backup Drew Lock get injured during a game, Seattle can roll out another actual QB rather than us having to suffer through another pass from DeeJay Dallas.

Initial 53-man roster projections for Seahawks before OTAs

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire