NFL to allow international players to rep home country during preseason

The NFL will allow international players in the league to represent their home countries, if they so choose, during the preseason.

A memo sent out by the NFL said such players who came to the league via their International Pathway Program, can put their home country flag alongside the United States flag on their helmet during the preseason.

The league has limited the initiative to only the exhibition season at this time, though.

Here’s a list of players that are included in this bunch via the NFL’s memo:

The NFL also recently announced that every team in the league will begin an eight-year rotation starting in 2022 which will include international games. In that time frame under that new policy, every team in the league will play in an international setting once every eight seasons.

