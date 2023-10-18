NFL aims to host 2024 game in Madrid or Brazil; is a Super Bowl in London possible?

NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly addressed the question of whether or not the league would consider hosting a Super Bowl in London. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NEW YORK — The NFL will again look to expand its international footprint in 2024.

After hosting three regular-season games in London this year with two more scheduled in Frankfurt, Germany, the league anticipates hosting a 2024 game in either Madrid or Brazil.

The NFL is currently in the “due diligence process” exploring the Spanish and Brazilian markets, executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said Tuesday at league meetings.

A decision timeline is not finalized, though O’Reilly estimated December or January as the most likely window for an announcement.

“The reason that we are looking at Brazil and Spain is based on the size of the fan base in their market, based on the percentage of population,” O’Reilly said. “Reach those NFL fans who have never had an NFL regular-season game.”

London will again host games next year while Munich, which hosted last year, will reenter the rotation. Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which has hosted NFL games, will remain unavailable while under renovation for the 2026 World Cup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars played consecutive games in London this season, against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium and then against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens then played — and beat — the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.

Frankfurt Stadium will host two November games, the Miami Dolphins vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 followed by the Indianapolis Colts vs. the New England Patriots on Nov. 12.

And yet, O’Reilly pumped the brakes Tuesday on the building suspicion that London could soon host a Super Bowl.

Speculation surfaced after a fan asked commissioner Roger Goodell about the possibility during a fan event in London last weekend. O’Reilly was at the forum where the question was posed.

“His response was, ‘We consider a lot of things,’ as you do,” O’Reilly said. “We consider all options. That is not a near-term focus of ours. The focus as it relates to Super Bowl is on NFL cities in the U.S. There are great opportunities to drive significant value and impact in those markets.

“Clearly, we always keep our eyes open for where there could be opportunities. But that is not a near-term focus of ours.”