NFL agrees to three rule changes, fourth-and-15 onside kick proposal yet to be voted on

NFL teams agreed to three rule adaptations for the 2020 season on Thursday, the league announced in a statement.

The three rule changes were as follows:

Scoring plays and turnovers that were negated by penalty will now automatically be reviewed.





Kickoff and punt returners are now given defenseless player protection rules should they have possession of the ball and not enough time to avoid contact of their opponent.





Teams can no longer manipulate game clock by committing multiple dead ball fouls with the clock running.

Additionally, the NFL agreed to a bylaw change that increases the number of players that can return from Injured Reserve from two to three has been approved. The NFL has yet to confirm.

However, the most fascinating proposal from the NFL's virtual owners meetings -- the 4th-and-15 onside kick proposal -- has yet to be voted on.

The proposal would allow teams to have one fourth-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line in place of an inside kick.

Pelissero reports that owners did have an unofficial vote regarding the proposal on Thursday, by taking a show of hands, and the proposal did not have enough to pass. There has yet to be an official vote, however.

This is a developing story. We will provide more updates as they come.

