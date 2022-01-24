NFL’s AFC and NFC conference championship slate is now set
After the craziness of what was the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this week, the slate is now set for the AFC and NFC championship games which will be played next Sunday.
Here’s how and when to watch the matchups on January 30.
AFC title game
Who: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium
When: 12:05 p.m PT
How: CBS, CBS Sports App
NFC title game
Who: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Where: SoFi Stadium
When: 3:40 p.m. PT
How: FOX, FOX LIVE, FOX Sports App