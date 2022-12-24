NFL admits missed crucial pass interference call in Giants-Commanders game
The NFL admitted that referee John Hussey should have called pass interference at a crucial point in the Giants-Commanders game.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
The Eagles and Cowboys face off on Christmas Eve. Here's a look at our predictions.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
Greg Papa believes rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy is the "complete package" as a long-term quarterback for the 49ers.
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
Miles Sanders future, T.J. Edwards performance and the biggest snub in Eagles history in Roob's 10 Random Observations. By Reuben Frank
Jackson Arnold to Oklahoma and Arch Manning to Texas, but where did the rest of the top quarterback sign to play college ball in 2023?
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
Even though Brock Purdy is the 49ers' new starting quarterback, the rookie understands that he still has to pay his dues.
The Patriots made four late roster moves on Friday.
USA Today Michigan football was very active in the transfer portal heading in the 2022-23 transfer window. With losses expected at key positions with many players potentially heading to the NFL, Michigan looked to the transfer portal to add depth and as always create competition.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys