NFL addressed Josh Rosen getting hit with a penalty flag with its officials this week

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen getting hit with a penalty flag and him admittedly freaking out was a funny blooper last week. It made ESPN’s “C’mon Man” segment on Monday night.

It seemed like a throwaway funny moment in a 45-10 Cardinals loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the NFL doesn’t want it happening again.

According to Josh Weinfuss, an ESPN reporter covering the Cardinals, the NFL addressed the play in its weekly training materials to all officials. The league doesn’t want that happening again because while it was mostly meaningless this time around, it could have turned out worse.

Josh Rosen didn’t seem too thrilled being hit by a penalty flag

Rosen was scrambling to the right on a third down when officials saw a holding penalty and threw a flag. The flag flew at Rosen, and while he was looking downfield it hit him in the hand. Rosen obviously was thrown off (“Right when that hit me, I immediately freaked out,” he said), not knowing what happened, and quickly looked back downfield and threw the ball away.

He was able to make light of it after the game.

Coaches: You gotta be ready as a rookie. They’ll throw new things at you every week pic.twitter.com/UQv8UZIKNp — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) November 26, 2018





However, Kyle Odegard of the team’s site said Rosen didn’t seem too thrilled about what happened.

“You can’t do that, though, in the middle of the play,” Rosen said. “Whatever.”

NFL remembers the Orlando Brown incident

It could have been much worse than a throwaway play in a blowout. On Dec. 19, 1999, referee Jeff Triplette threw a flag that accidentally hit Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Orlando Brown in the eye. The weighted part of the flag injured Brown’s eye and left him partially blind. Brown didn’t play again until 2003 when he came back with the Baltimore Ravens.

Story Continues

The NFL never wants to relive that scenario again. Even if there’s a small chance of what happened to Brown ever happening again, it was worth the NFL reminding officials to be more careful when it comes to throwing the penalty flags.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts