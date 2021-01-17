NFL’s Aaron Rodgers blasts politicians for breaking their own coronavirus rules
The quarterback donated $500,000 to the Barstool Sports Fund; Former NFL player Chris Valletta reacts on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game. Brady delivered on that request.
US challenger American Magic suffered a horror crash, as a sudden gust of wind saw their boat sensationally flip, leaving officials frantically fighting to prevent a capsize becoming a sinking.
Jalen Ramsey was not happy when the Packers scored their first touchdown, and we can't blame him.
Deshaun Watson is reportedly upset at the hiring mess. Jack Easterby, in the center of it, is lashing out at others.
The Rams had half a chance against the Packers until Aaron Rodgers got the look he wanted, and flashed an evil grin.
The Baltimore Ravens had little go right for them in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.
Urban Meyer was introduced to the nation as the Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Friday - and his press conference didn't disappoint. There were several takeaways from the process, but the biggest question on everyone's mind was his health. As many can ...
Jim Harbaugh's new contract and the Wolverines' upcoming schedules indicate that the Michigan football coach needs to win now.
This could open up some huge opportunities for New England in the 2021 NFL Draft.
There's no way Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars would actually pass up Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right?
FOX's Jay Glazer affirmed the news on Saturday
Nets superstar Kevin Durant was extremely pleased after the Nets' 122-115 win over the Magic on Saturday night, as the former MVP scored a season-high 42 points. James Harden also made his Nets' debut after the blockbuster trade, as the duo of Harden and Durant reunited for the first time since their playing days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Saints will be at less than full strength today against the Buccaneers. Saints quarterback/running back/receiver/special teamer Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray are both unlikely to play today, according to NFL Network. Both were listed as questionable. As PFT previously reported, some of Hill’s teammates had concluded he won’t be able to play [more]
A fan favorite from the UFC's tournament days, Paul Varelans has died after a battle with COVID-19.
Tee times were pushed forward two hours for Sunday's final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
After Carmelo Anthony hit a baseline jumper over Solomon Hill in the Trail Blazers tilt with the Hawks, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter.
Aaron, meet Aaron. And Aaron.
A look at who could be possible targets in free agency.
Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under investigation by police in a Denver suburb. Parker Police Department spokesman Josh Hans confirmed the investigation Friday, but couldn't provide additional details.
Justin Tucker picked a bad day for the worst game of his career. Tucker may be the best kicker in NFL history, but kickers are usually remembered less for their full bodies of work than for a few big kicks in big games. And Tucker had two big misses as the Ravens were eliminated from [more]