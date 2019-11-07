NFL in 90: Run CMC vs A-Rod, The Chef vs Zeke, and Danger-Russ vs Jimmy G

Yahoo Sports' Jared Quay shares his take on the week 10 matchups between the Panthers do everything running back and the Packers do everything quarterback. The Vikings Dalvin Cook squares off with the Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks face Jimmy Garoppolo and the undefeated 49ers. Statistical analysis provided by Pro Football Focus. For more information log onto pff.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad