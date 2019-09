Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay breaks down the first NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, highlighting the surprisingly dominant performance by Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott making his case for a fat contract extension, Odell Beckham’s disappointing debut with the Browns, the Steelers sorely missing the presence of Antonio Brown, Kyler Murray’s wild NFL initiation and Jared’s top play of the day.

