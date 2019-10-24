NFL in 90: Defense Rules, Division Leaders, Breakthrough or Breakdown

Yahoo Sports' Jared Quay shares his take on the week 8 matchups between the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and the 4-2 Carolina Panthers. The first place Green Bay Packers travel to Kansas City to face the first place Chiefs. The 2-4 Cleveland Browns try to turn their season around against the undefeated New England Patriots. Statistical analysis provided by Pro Football Focus. For more information log onto pff.com.

