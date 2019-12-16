NFL in 90: Amid controversy, Patriots make historic push toward playoffs

ahoo Sports’ Jared Quay takes you through Sunday’s Week 15 NFL action including the Patriots making history with their latest playoff berth despite yet another video taping controversy, the 49ers punched their ticket to the playoff in a stunning loss to the Falcons who won in epic fashion, the Chiefs might be the hottest team heading into the postseason, the Raiders leave Oakland on a sour note and Eli Manning gets an emotional response from fans in what could be his last home game as a New York Giant.

