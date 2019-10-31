NFL in 90: AFC's Unbeaten, Captain Kirk, Double Doink Redo

Yahoo Sports' Jared Quay shares his take on the week 9 matchups between the undefeated New England Patriots and the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens. The red-hot Minnesota Vikings travel to Kansas City to face the first place Chiefs. The 3-4 Chicago Bears head to Philadelphia for a rematch of last year's NFC Wildcard game with the Eagles. Statistical analysis provided by Pro Football Focus. For more information log onto pff.com.

