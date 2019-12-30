NFL in 90: 49ers finish first in NFC, Dolphins shock Pats ahead of playoffs

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza takes you through Sunday’s Week 17 NFL action including a look at the playoff picture, the return of Marshawn Lynch in Seattle, the 49ers earn the top spot in the NFC, Christian McCaffrey joins exclusive club during the Panthers’ loss to the Saints, the Patriots blow squander a first-round bye in loss to the Dolphins, 2019 NFL season fun facts and our Play of the Day, involving an unlikely touchdown scorer.

