NFL 53-man roster deadline: Early transactions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze the Chiefs trading WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers, the Eagles signing suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers and the Browns trading for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze the Chiefs trading WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers, the Eagles signing suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers and the Browns trading for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Isaiah Rodgers can apply for reinstatement to the league after the 2023 season.
York missed half of his preseason field-goal attempts a year after the Browns drafted him in the fourth round.
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
Scherzer told reporters that "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Luis Rubiales' mother has locked herself inside a church in his hometown and declared that she's going on a hunger strike until her son is vindicated.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Davis played the past two seasons with the Jets after the previous four with the Titans.
DeVonta Smith and Tee Higgins come off the board close to each other in Yahoo Fantasy drafts. Who is the better pick?
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.
WWE executive Triple H announced he was informed of the news by the father of Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda.