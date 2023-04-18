NFL 4th quarter comebacks career leaders
Trailing in the 4th? Not a problem...
The 4th quarter comeback hierarchy is the stuff of NFL legend, where a team and its fan base—and the other team and its fan base—knows that when the ball is in a certain quarterback’s hands, no lead is safe.
Whether in the playoffs or regular season, the top-tier comeback artists could handle the pressure and seemingly flip the switch to another level, one that no defense could stymie.
And these all-time greats perfected and executed that concept better than the rest…
t-10. Vinny Testaverde
NFL career comebacks: 29
t-10. Fran Tarkenton
NFL career comebacks: 29
t-10. Philip Rivers
NFL career comebacks: 29
9. John Elway
NFL career comebacks: 31
8. Dan Marino
NFL career comebacks: 33
t-6. Matthew Stafford
NFL career comebacks: 34 (still active)
t-6. Johnny Unitas
NFL career comebacks: 34
5. Drew Brees
NFL career comebacks: 36
4. Matt Ryan
NFL career comebacks: 38
3. Ben Roethlisberger
NFL career comebacks: 41
2. Peyton Manning
NFL career comebacks: 43
1. Tom Brady
NFL career comebacks: 46