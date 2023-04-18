NFL 4th quarter comebacks career leaders

Trailing in the 4th? Not a problem...

The 4th quarter comeback hierarchy is the stuff of NFL legend, where a team and its fan base—and the other team and its fan base—knows that when the ball is in a certain quarterback’s hands, no lead is safe.

Whether in the playoffs or regular season, the top-tier comeback artists could handle the pressure and seemingly flip the switch to another level, one that no defense could stymie.

And these all-time greats perfected and executed that concept better than the rest…

t-10. Vinny Testaverde

NFL career comebacks: 29

t-10. Fran Tarkenton

NFL career comebacks: 29

t-10. Philip Rivers

NFL career comebacks: 29

9. John Elway

NFL career comebacks: 31

8. Dan Marino

NFL career comebacks: 33

t-6. Matthew Stafford

NFL career comebacks: 34 (still active)

t-6. Johnny Unitas

NFL career comebacks: 34

5. Drew Brees

NFL career comebacks: 36

4. Matt Ryan

NFL career comebacks: 38

3. Ben Roethlisberger

NFL career comebacks: 41

2. Peyton Manning

NFL career comebacks: 43

1. Tom Brady

NFL career comebacks: 46

Story originally appeared on List Wire