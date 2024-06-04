NFL 49ers sign McCaffrey to two-year extension through '27

San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey has signed a two-year NFL contract extension, the 49ers announced (Steph Chambers)

Christian McCaffrey, last season's top NFL rusher with 1,459 yards, signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the San Francisco 49ers through the 2027 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $19 million a season with $24 million fully guaranteed, keeping McCaffrey as the NFL's best-paid running back.

The 49ers went 12-5 last season and beat Green Bay and Detroit in the playoffs before falling to Kansas City 25-22 in February's Super Bowl at Las Vegas, where McCaffrey ran 22 times for 80 yards and caught eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

McCaffrey was obtained in an October 2022 trade with Carolina and since then has played in 27 games and carried 431 times for 2,205 yards and 20 touchdowns plus caught 119 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Two years ago, we were ecstatic to welcome Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers," team president of football operations John Lynch said. "Since his arrival, he has been everything we thought he would be and more.

"His versatile skillset has been a seamless fit within our offense. His professionalism and work ethic are as exemplary as I've seen since I've been associated with the NFL. We look forward to working with Christian for many years to come."

McCaffrey has 99 carries for 506 yards and six touchdowns plus 31 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in playoff games for the 49ers.

The former college star at nearby Stanford sparked the Niners into the NFC Conference final in the 2022 season.

His new deal will bring $62.2 million over the next four years, an NFL-best average of $15.55 million a season.

js/bfm