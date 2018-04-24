NFL 360: Shaquem Griffin details the moment that motivated him to 'never quit' football
As Shaquem Griffin attempts to cap his remarkable journey with a once-unthinkable selection in the NFL Draft, his story unfolds in a unique, innovative and impactful way. The first-person narrative will be told by Shaq himself ? along with a chorus of limb-deficient athletes competing in mainstream sports. Shaq?s rise to the verge of the NFL has served as added motivation for these rare and gifted competitors.