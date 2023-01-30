How the NFL’s $224.8M salary cap for 2023 will impact the Eagles

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet. That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

Around this time two years ago, the Eagles were preparing to shuffle some things around to get under the 2021 salary cap, but 2023 has the potential to be a monster off-season for GM, Howie Roseman.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero confirmed that the salary cap will officially rise to $224 million this spring.

The league and NFLPA previously set the salary cap for the 2021 season at $182.5 million but agreed last spring to raise the floor in 2022, and again in 2023.

With the Carson Wentz dead money and several other huge deals finally off the books, here’s how the Eagles will be impacted by the record number.

Eagles expected salary cap

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are among the teams with the least amount of available cap space heading into 2023 according to Over the Cap.

Teams like the Bucs, Titans, Vikings, Jaguars, and Chargers along with 8 other organizations will work to get back under the cap over the next few months or so.

Philadelphia can add $10+ million to the cap by extending Javon Hargrave’s contract.

Dead Cap Space

The Eagles will enter the 2023 offseason with $28,388,912 in dead money.

Fletcher Cox $15,359,292

Brandon Brooks $9,797,237

Jalen Reagor $1,802,850

Anthony Harris $997,412

Davion Taylor $208,073

