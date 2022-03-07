How the NFL’s $208M salary cap will impact the Eagles in 2022

NFL’s 2022 salary cap will be $208.2 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

Around this time last year, the Eagles were preparing to shuffle some things around to get under the 2021 salary cap, but 2022 has the potential to be a monster offseason for GM, Howie Roseman.

On Monday, Adam Schefter confirmed that the salary cap will officially rise to $208 million this spring.

The league and NFLPA previously set the salary cap for the 2021 season at $182.5 million but agreed back in May to raise the floor in 2022, and again in 2023.

With the Carson Wentz dead money and several other huge deals coming off the books, here’s how the Eagles will be impacted by the record number.

Eagles expected salary cap

Teams like the Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Texans are all currently working to get under the $208 million cap next year.

Philadelphia will sit with around $21 million as of now and the potential for $30 million more to be freed up if Philadelphia makes moves or restructure the deals for Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others.

That number is dwarfed by the cap space expected for teams like the 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Washington, Bengals, and Colts, who could all have in excess of $50+ million in initial space.

Dead Cap Space

With the money for several high-profile contract signings having been pushed back, the Eagles will carry $22 million in dead cap space, highlighted by 13 contracts.

Malik Jackson ($9M), Alshon Jeffery ($5M), and Zach Ertz ($3M) headline the highest numbers.

2021 rollover

After handing out four contract extensions to 2018 draft picks, the Eagles will currently roll over about $16.5 million to 2022.

Eagles 2022 free agents

The Eagles will have 15 guys eligible for some form of free agency, with guys like Anthony Harris, Derek Barnett, Eric Wilson, Steven Nelson, and Ryan Kerrigan all hitting the open market.

NFL Draft

The Eagles have 10 picks in April’s draft and even if Roseman doesn’t use all those picks, he’ll allocate close to $12 million to sign his choices.

