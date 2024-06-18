NFL 2024 season - Washington Commanders team preview

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss how Jayden Daniels holds the keys to the Commanders success in 2024 and beyond.

Video Transcript

One big thing is, yeah, my one big thing for the Commanders is just how J Daniels game translates to the NFL.

Uh We really shouldn't question it.

He was so good at LSU in that Heisman season that you could see him coming into the NFL and being a baller right away.

And I actually do have really high hopes for him as a rookie because even if he does have some transition period as a passer in the NFL as a lot of guys do, this isn't a knock on Jade necessarily.

That's how most guys not named CJ Stroud do it like that.

It takes a year or two to figure out passing game in the NFL.

His legs will be so dynamic.

We saw him make so many plays.

Now, Jay Daniels has to learn slide.

Don't, don't take those hits.

Don't please don't, because you're not gonna last long.

Lamar Jackson has learned how to avoid big hits.

As we've talked about Jay Daniels needs to learn that or else he's not gonna last his whole rookie season.

But you think about some of the other guys who have had splashy rookie seasons right away and this is an easy cop because it's the same franchise.

But couldn't he have an RG three type of rookie season RG three came in.

He did everything well, simple pass a game, really, really athletic, cutting off a Heisman season at Baylor.

They won the division, they made the playoffs.

I've talked a lot about how I think the Commanders could be a real surprise team in the NFL this season, be even be in playoff contention as crazy as that sounds.

A lot of that is because I think Jayden Daniels, some of the things he does are gonna translate right away.

Now.

We got to see it, but he brings such a great skill set to the NFL.

I'm excited to see this guy fit.

I, I think he's gonna be really exciting from day one.

He might not be polished day one year one, but I, I think he's gonna do a lot of good things for the Washington Commanders and he's gonna be one of those guys that kind of takes the lead by storm.

I feel like this is uh a roller coaster year coming for Jayden because the ups are going to be huge and the downs are gonna be huge.

Also.

I I there is an element to me where I think you're right about everything you said.

I expect him to be a human highlight reel.

I loved Jaden coming out of college.

I think there's a real opportunity for him.

It's gonna be really interesting to see how he develops when he is as talented as he is as a runner.

How nervous that makes the organization, how much they're willing to let him, how much is Cliff Kingsbury willing to let him just be himself as a player there instead of trying to get him to conform to any sort of offensive rhythm.

It, th this is one of the more interesting first years I think we're gonna see in the NFL this year.

I, I think Jaden's gonna be great.

I just expect it to be a year of holy cow followed by, ah, holy cow over and over and over again, which is, uh, part of that, just the growth process.

But I, I look, I think right now today they got their quarterback and, and I have no reason to believe that he isn't gonna be great.