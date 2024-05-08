NFL 2024 schedule release date reportedly revealed

NFL teams were reportedly informed that the 2024 regular season schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday, May 15, per Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer.

The New England Patriots are projected to have the second-hardest schedule behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’ll be an uphill climb for a team starting the season with a rookie head coach in Jerod Mayo and possibly a rookie quarterback in Drake Maye.

Competing in the AFC East division alone will be a daunting task. Aaron Rodgers is returning to quarterback for a much-improved New York Jets team, while the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins were both playoff contenders last season.

There are other tough matchups outside of the division as well, including games against the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

NEWS: The full @NFL schedule is currently slated to be released at 8pm ET on May 15, per memo to teams this afternoon from exec Hans Schroeder. Teams had been expecting this week, Thursday. Reason for delay not mentioned in memo. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 7, 2024

The Patriots finished with a 4-13 record last season. At the very least, there’s hope they can be an improved team in their first season without former coach Bill Belichick in the last 24 years.

