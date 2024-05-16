NFL 2024 schedule: Rams open with chance to avenge playoff loss to Jared Goff and Lions

Matthew Stafford (9) and the Rams will open the 2024-25 season with a chance to avenge last season's playoff loss to the Detroit Lions. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The NFL knows and desires drama.

Last season’s NFC wild-card playoff game between the Rams and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit was a spectacle that featured one of the most pulsating atmospheres in recent league history.

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will get a chance to avenge the defeat when they open the season against the Lions and quarterback Jared Goff at Ford Field on Sept. 8 on NBC's “Sunday Night Football.”

The Rams, who play three of their first four games on the road, once again are a prime-time attraction.

After making only two prime-time appearances in 2023, the Rams are once again scheduled for five.

In addition to the opener, they also will play the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football,” the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football” and the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Rams play home preseason games against the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers and on the road at Houston.

Here is a game-by-game look at the regular-season schedule (all times Pacific):

Sept. 8, at Detroit, 5:20 p.m. (NBC): Stafford’s initial Detroit homecoming ended poorly. Now Goff, with a new $170-million extension, has a chance to double down.

Sept. 15, at Arizona, 1:05 p.m. (Fox): The Cardinals, perhaps seeking their next Larry Fitzgerald, selected receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick in the draft.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball during a 2023 game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Sept. 22, SAN FRANCISCO, 1:25 p.m. (Fox): The 49ers are trying to shake last season’s Super Bowl defeat. Quarterback Brock Purdy is making just over $1 million in the third year of his rookie contract.

Sept. 29, at Chicago, 10 a.m. (Fox): The Rams’ remade defense is out to stifle rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the former USC star who was selected No. 1 in the draft.

Oct. 6, GREEN BAY, 1:25 p.m. (CBS): Packers fans will pack SoFi Stadium as quarterback Jordan Love attempts to prove he’s worthy of an anticipated humongous contract extension.

Oct. 13, off week.

Oct. 20, LAS VEGAS, 1:05 p.m. (CBS): After last season, the Raiders released quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Now the veteran is Stafford’s backup for the Rams.

Oct. 24, MINNESOTA, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video): Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings have a window of opportunity with quarterback J.J. McCarthy playing on a rookie deal.

Nov. 3, at Seattle, 1:25 p.m. (Fox): Even without Pete Carroll leading the way, the 12s are still expected to make Lumen Field a difficult place to win.

Nov. 11, MIAMI, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN): The Dolphins have two star players from the Rams Super Bowl title team: cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Nov. 17, at New England, 10 a.m. (Fox): With the Bill Belichick era over, new Patriots coach Jared Mayo will try to mold rookie quarterback Drake Maye into a winner.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown runs with the ball during a 2023 game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Nov. 24, PHILADELPHIA, 5:20 p.m. (NBC): The Eagles added star running back Saquon Barkley and gave receiver A.J. Brown the largest contract for a receiver in NFL history.

Dec. 1, at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (Fox): The Rams aim to make this trip only the first this season to the Caesars Superdome, site of Super Bowl LIX in February.

Dec. 8, BUFFALO, 1:25 p.m. (Fox): The Bills’ decision to move on from receiver Stefon Diggs left quarterback Josh Allen without a No. 1 target. Rookie Keon Coleman is the heir apparent.

Dec. 12, at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video): The Rams and coach Sean McVay last season ended their regular-season futility against the 49ers. But it was achieved with subs playing.

Dec. 22, at New York Jets, 10 a.m. (CBS): If star quarterback Aaron Rodgers can last more than four plays this season, the Jets could finally get over the hump.

Dec. 28/29, ARIZONA, TBD, (TBD): The Cardinals passed on the opportunity to move on from quarterback Kyler Murray. Now he must prove it was the correct decision.

Date TBD, SEATTLE, TBD, (TBD): Coach Mike Macdonald will conclude his first season as Carroll’s successor. Will the Rams face quarterback Geno Smith? Or Sam Howell?

