NFL 2024 Schedule Has São Paulo, London, Munich Games, Thanksgiving Triple-Header, Netflix Christmas Games

Today’s announcement of the full league 2024 schedule sees the NFL continue its expansion into the overseas market. Three games are slated for London, the first league venture into South America comes opening weekend, and a game in Munich, Germany is also on tap.

It all starts on Thursday, Sept. 5, when a rematch of the AFC Championship game will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have added battering ram back Derrick Henry to their cast in what should be a must-see matchup. The game is outside of the league’s Thursday night deal with Amazon Prime and will air on NBC.

On Friday, the action shifts to Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, as the first NFL game in South America kicks off. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a disappointing season, but will seek to come back under rejuvenated quarterback Jalen Hurts and new backfield threat Saquon Barkley. The Green Bay Packers will try and turn them back with rising quarterback Jordan Love.

After the bulk of the league takes the field on Sunday, the New York Jets travel to Santa Clara, California in 2024’s first Monday night game to battle the San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off an overtime loss in the Super Bowl. The Jets hopes rest on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who lasted one series in 2023 before a torn Achilles tendon ended his season. The 49ers will ride with young quarterback Brock Purdy, now firmly established as the team leader.

The annual Thanksgiving tripleheader and the second annual Black Friday game are also back for more. On Turkey Day, the Detroit Lions face the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys, and the Miami Dolphins go against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Black Friday will find the silver and black of the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Super Bowl champion and longtime rival the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that starts at 3 PM/ET and noon Pacific time.

The non-U.S. schedule after the opening week has the N.Y. Jets against the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5.

The next week, veteran Londoners the Jacksonville Jaguars (they played back to back games there last year) take on the Chicago Bears and rookie No. 1 draft choice Caleb Williams, the pride of USC. That game is also at Tottenham.

The Jags return the following week against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium in London.

Week 10 sees the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. This is the third NFL game in Germany.

ESPN’s 2024-25 NFL schedule will feature 25 games, headlined by 21 Monday Night Football matchups, the return of the Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday, a Monday night Super Wild Card and Divisional playoff game.

Thursday night matchups of note on Prime include Week 4’s war between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Week 6’s division showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, Week 8’s Minnesota Vikings against the Los Angeles Rams, and Week 15’s Rams vs. 49ers bout.

Fox Sports NFL slate has the first Super Bowl rematch in network history in Week 7, when the San Francisco 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs. But just as interesting is Week 1, when former New England great Tom Brady makes his broadcast debut analyzing the Dallas Cowboys against the Cleveland Browns.

CBS Sports will have 10 national Sunday doubleheader windows this season, starting in Week 2 with the two-time defending champion Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a showdown between the two teams who have represented the AFC in each of the past five Super Bowls. The Chiefs will appear on CBS in eight regular season games.

As reported earlier by Deadline, Netflix will have a Christmas Day doubleheader with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens. After this year, the streaming giant will carry at least one holiday game over the next three years.

