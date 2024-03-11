NFL 2024 free agency: Russell Wilson headed to Steelers, and more news, reports

NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins today at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract advisor are permitted to communicate with teams' front office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the top free agents?

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

How much cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?

Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.

Which players received the NFL franchise tag?

Eight players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, including: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR; L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGE; Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S; Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB; and Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts WR