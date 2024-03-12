Liz Roscher
Live
NFL 2024 free agency: Kirk Cousins to Falcons, Brian Burns to Giants, and more news, reports, rumors
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.
Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency
What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.
When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?
The NFL's "legal tampering" period started Monday at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.
Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract adviser are permitted to communicate with teams' front-office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.
When does NFL free agency begin?
NFL free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.
No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.
Who are the top free agents?
Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.
Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.
What is the NFL salary cap this season?
The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.
How much salary-cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?
Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.
Which players received the NFL franchise tag?
Eight players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, including: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR; L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGE; Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S; Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE; Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB; and Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts WR
Live148 updates
Vikings reportedly signing RB Aaron Jones
Jones stays in the NFC North, which will allow him to get revenge on the Packers, who released Jones on Monday after seven seasons. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal is for one year and $7 million.
Grab your purple sombreros, RB Aaron Jones is expected to join the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/9HBW6CBlUt
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Bills bringing back DL DaQuan Jones
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is re-signing with the Bills on a two-year deal worth $16 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, per Jones and his agency, Athletes First, as posted on IG. https://t.co/mLsSXM2OTs pic.twitter.com/mtYQ0vuk1u
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Sam Darnold joins the QB room in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins departs
A new QB in Minnesota: The #Vikings are expected to sign #49ers QB Sam Darnold, per me and @TomPelissero.
Darnold gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, sources say, and joins former teammate Josh McCown, who is Minnesota’s new QB coach.
Kirk Cousins out, Darnold in. pic.twitter.com/QzrZDJ1Sdq
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The #Titans have agreed to terms with LB Kenneth Murray on a two-year deal worth $15.5 million with a max value of $18 million, source says. Former first-round pick of the #Chargers headed to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/hZOD65LToa
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jets get better insurance policy at backup QB spot
Tyrod Taylor will be Aaron Rodgers' backup in the 2024 season, according to an NFL Network report.
Aaron Rodgers has a new backup: The #Jets have agreed to terms with veteran Tyrod Taylor, per sources. pic.twitter.com/77evRWqVOi
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Protect Bryce Young at all costs.
Another big-time guard in Carolina: Sources say the #Panthers are expected to sign former #Seahawks guard Damien Lewis to a 4-year, $53M deal with $26.2M fully guaranteed in a deal done by Andre Odom of @AthletesFirst.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Free-agent kicker Brandon McManus has agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders for $3.6 million, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Bengals reportedly changing their backfield
Out: Joe Mixon after seven seasons in Cincinnati, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
In: Zack Moss, the former Colt, lands in Cincinnati on a two-year, $8 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Nice to see Wil Lutz has jokes.
Catching up, what did I miss? See you soon, Denver! 🧡🐎
— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Video: Breaking down a day of big deals for free agent RBs
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Fantasy implications with RB Antonio Gibson headed to New England
Patriots signing RB Antonio Gibson. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/eluDoWSnGE
— NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Could Aaron Jones end up with a division rival after Packers cut ties?
Sources to @DMRussini and me:
The Packers wanted Aaron Jones to take at least a 50% pay cut entering the final year of his deal. After being released, Jones is drawing interest from — you guessed it — the Minnesota Vikings.
New story @TheAthletic: https://t.co/hx9uk7VCCi
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
One LB in, one LB out for the Browns
Former Vikings LB Jordan Hicks is signing a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Browns, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
The #Patriots are signing former #Browns LB Sione Takitaki, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
49ers continue living on the edge (rushers)
More edge help: The #49ers are signing #Panthers FA DE Yetur Gross-Matos to a 2-year deal worth $18M, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Seahawks bringing back key DL Leonard Williams, per reports
Williams was Yahoo's No. 3 ranked defensive lineman on the free agent market this season.
Seahawks traded for him midseason and are keeping him around after a productive stretch.
He gets a 3-year deal averaging $21.5M per year. https://t.co/ibRHWN1RT5
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Next franchise QB in New England? Nope, but Brissett is back!
Jacoby Brissett started his career in New England. Now he's reportedly coming back on a 1-year, $8 million deal.
Patriots, of course, still own the No. 3 pick in the draft and are expected to take a QB.
Source: #Patriots plan to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
A reunion in New England. pic.twitter.com/Y3qZwMSg72
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dolphins have their apparent replacement at center
Miami already lost guard Robert Hunt earlier in the day, and with center Connor Williams is also set to hit free agency, the team had a major need on the interior offensive line.
The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with their new center, locking in former #Titans C Aaron Brewer to a 3-year deal worth $21M total, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jaguars' active day continues with another addition at CB
I'm told CB Ronald Darby is going to the #Jaguars on a 2-year deal worth 10M max, per source.
— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ex-Giants RB Tiki Barber said what about Saquon Barkley?
After Saquon Barkley left the Giants to reach a deal with the division-rival Eagles in free agency, former Giants star Tiki Barber sounded off. Barber said of Barkley: "you're dead to us." Really, Tiki?
Yahoo's Frank Schwab breaks down Barber's comment and Barkley's spicy response
@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F
— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Top free agents still on the board
According to Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 big board (numbered by overall ranking):
4. Minnesota Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter
5. Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams
7. Washington Commanders CB Kendall Fuller
14. Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
15. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
16. Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith
17. Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons
18. New England Patriots OT Trent Brown
21. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry
22. Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen
24. Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker
25. Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard
- Yahoo Sports Staff
TE Noah Fant reportedly returning to Seahawks on 2-year, $21M deal
The #Seahawks are re-signing tight end Noah Fant to a two-year, $21 million deal, per source.
Fant is still only 26 and now gets a big payday on the contract negotiated by his agents @AthletesFirst pic.twitter.com/UNlRnIUdo1
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Patriots have seemed to confirm the Mike Onwenu news
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Patriots reportedly re-signing OT Mike Onwenu
One of Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 free agents is off the board, as the Patriots are signing OT Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal, per NFL Network
Sources: The #Patriots are re-signing versatile OL Michael Onwenu, one of their cornerstone players, to a 3-year, $57M deal including $38M guaranteed. A clear priority for New England, he gets a $22.5M signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/mDpUz5CvSS
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Texans expected to sign Titans LB on 3-year, $34M deal
The #Texans are expected to sign #Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaair to a 3-year, $34M deal, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Dolphins signing LB Jordyn Brooks for 3 years, $30M
Source: The #Dolphins are signing #Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on a 3-year, $30M deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNation.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BREAKING: RB Austin Ekeler signing 2-year deal with Commanders
Award-winning "Ekeler's Edge" podcast co-host gets paid
Veteran RB Austin Ekeler is signing with the #Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, per sources.
After seven seasons — and 69 TDs! — with the #Chargers, Ekeler has a new home on a deal negotiated by agents Justin Ross and Greg Brookey of @DynamicSportGrp. pic.twitter.com/3oh6wOvEpZ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Record-setting numbers on Lloyd Cushenberry deal with Titans
The #Titans’ deal with Lloyd Cushenberry is for four years, $50 million and sets several records for centers, including signing bonus (over $18M), full guarantee ($26M) and first-year cash ($20M), per source.
A big investment to help Brian Callahan’s offense. pic.twitter.com/2zqHhmcFMB
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
- Jason Owens
Brian Burns joins the Giants after making two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Panthers. A first-round pick in 2019, he played his last season in Carolina on a $16 million team option on his rookie contract. The two sides failed to reach terms on a long-term deal, leading the Panthers to place a non-exclusive franchise tag on Burns for 2024 valued at $24 million.
The non-exclusive designation allowed Burns to negotiate with other teams in search of a long-term deal, opening the door for his trade to New York.
Burns has been a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks since joining the NFL, tallying at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He posted nine sacks in 2021 en route to his first Pro Bowl then tallied a career-high 12.5 in 2022 to earn his second Pro Bowl nod.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BREAKING: Brian Burns being traded to Giants, signing 5-year, $150M deal with $87.5M guaranteed
The Panthers are receiving a second- and a fifth-round pick in return. WOW
🚨 🚨 🚨
Trade! The #Panthers are trading star Brian Burns — at last! — to the #Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo.
Burns lands a 5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed, done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst.
Carolina sends Burns to NYG for a 2nd and 5th rounders.… pic.twitter.com/UpdtdzB6s6
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Charles McDonald
Raiders' plan without a franchise QB? Pulverize the ones in their division instead
Outside of the Atlanta Falcons and their deal for Kirk Cousins, no team made a bigger splash on the first day of NFL free agency than the Las Vegas Raiders.
They came out of nowhere to agree to a four-year, $110 million deal with former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to add some serious power and production to their defensive line. With Wilkins in the fold, the Raiders finally have a real running mate for superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has carried an unimaginable load for them over the past few years.
The Raiders still have a long way to go before they can reliably compete for the AFC West crown, but Wilkins and Crosby give them a formidable duo that will help them at least battle with the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs and a Chargers team that’s now led by Jim Harbaugh.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Compensation update for Bucs-Lions Carlton Davis trade:
Trade terms …
Lions get: CB Carlton Davis, 2024 sixth-round pick, 2025 sixth-round pick.
Buccaneers get: 2024 third-round pick (the latter of Detroit’s two).
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Lions trade for Bucs CB Carlton Davis
Detroit's not done loading up on defense
Trade! The #Lions are acquiring CB Carlton Davis from the #Bucs, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Lions make move for NFC North pass rusher, per report
The #Lions have agreed to terms with DE Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Following a year with the #Vikings, the former first-round pick of the #Saints moves elsewhere in the NFC North. pic.twitter.com/qIDilsGzth
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Browns make another move along D-line
Browns DT Maurice Hurst is re-signing with Cleveland, a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here is the money on the Za'Darius Smith deal:
It's a 2-year deal worth $23.5M base, source said. Upside to $25M. $12M base in year 1. https://t.co/YDewLHTdmk
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Ex-Patriots LB Mack Wilson agrees to 3-year deal with Cardinals
Source: Former #Patriots LB Mack Wilson has agreed to terms with the #AZCardinals on a 3-year, $12.75M deal worth up to $15M. More help on defense.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Browns re-signing DE Za'Darius Smith, per report
The Browns are re-signing Za'Darius Smith, per sources.
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
DT Justin Jones reportedly signing with Cardinals on 3-year, $30.1M deal
DT Justin Jones has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.
3 years, $30.1M, $19.75M Guaranteed. @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX #frenzy #first
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Bills bringing back pass rusher A.J. Epenesa
The #Bills are bringing back DE A.J. Epenesa on a two-year deal, source says.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
LB Frankie Luvu reportedly signing 3-year deal with Commanders
Former Panthers LB @frankluvu7 agreed to terms on a 3-year deal with the @commanders for a maximum value of $36 million. The deal was confirmed by agent @blakebaratz at @teamifa.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Chargers signing TE Will Dissly
Tight end Will Dissly to the #Chargers, per source
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Bucs reportedly bringing back DL Greg Gaines
DL Greg Gaines back to #Bucs, per source. A one-year deal for $3.5M, per @MySportsUpdate
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Brian Burns to the Giants?
We might be nearing a resolution with star pass rusher Brian Burns, who was franchise tagged by the Panthers.
Barring a last minute, complete breakdown in negotiations, Brian Burns will be a New York Giant, per source. I’ll update after proposed compensation is confirmed.
— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dolphins, OT Terron Armstead reportedly have deal in place for return
This deal is now agreed to and done. He's back. https://t.co/XByKIaTEXD
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Titans signing CB away from Bengals
Source: Chidobe Awuzie agreed to terms with the #Titans on a three-year deal
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Wil Lutz hits Jaguars with steel chair, decides to return to Broncos instead
Lutz agreed to terms with Jacksonville earlier in the day. Then he changed his mind. BAH GAWD
First free-agent change: Kicker Will Lutz, who agreed to terms earlier in the day with Jacksonville, changed his mind and is remaining in Denver. Broncos get back their kicker, Jaguars now need one. pic.twitter.com/g7joMDg2QP
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Is Wil Lutz actually staying in Denver?
Earlier today it was reported that kicker Wil Lutz was signing with the Jaguars.
Now the Denver Gazette is saying he's staying with the Broncos.
KICKER DRAMA
Wil Lutz's agent John Perla tells me he is NOT signing with Jacksonville. Kicker is returning to the #Broncos on a two-year contract.
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
One of the conference finalists finally makes an outside move
The Chiefs re-signed Chris Jones and the Ravens re-signed Justin Madubuike, but the 49ers are reportedly signing Leonard Floyd — who played for the Bills last season.
Source: The #49ers are signing Leonard Floyd. Big-time edge help.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
'Maxx Crosby is so damn angry' — Gardner Minshew
Never forget
.@CrosbyMaxx was not holding back on the trash talk to @GardnerMinshew5. 😂
"Dude, Maxx Crosby is so damn angry."@InsideTheNFL streaming now on @TheCW app pic.twitter.com/ofnwt7DHCo
— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Devin Duvernay leaving Ravens for Jaguars
All-Pro special teams player Devin Duvernay has agreed to a deal with the #Jaguars.
He gets a 2-year deal worth $8.5M base, with offensive upside to $12.5M per his agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024