NFL 2024 free agency: Jameis Winston to Browns, Aaron Jones to Vikings, and more news, reports, rumors

Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.

When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?

The NFL's "legal tampering" period started Monday at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. During this 52-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract adviser are permitted to communicate with teams' front-office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the top free agents?

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

How much salary-cap space does each team have, and what are their needs?

Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals not cutting Joe Mixon, trading him to Texans instead per report

    Well this is a bit of a plot twist. After agreeing to a deal with Zack Moss on Monday, the Bengals decided to trade Joe Mixon to the Texans instead of cut him. Hmmm.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Browns reportedly signing QB Jameis Winston to 1-year deal

    So long, Flacco Fever in Cleveland. What a run it was.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys make first reported 2024 signing ... and it's a long-snapper

  • Charles Robinson

    Atlanta's deal with Kirk Cousins made sense for the player and the team. Now the Falcons have a veteran answer at the position and Cousins has another two years of guaranteed money and a wealth of talent around him on offense.

    While the Falcons and Cousins both come out of Monday as winners, there will be a host of other teams and players impacted, too. Among them: The Bears and Justin Fields; the "second tier" draft quarterbacks and the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders; and the Lions and Jared Goff.

    Here's why.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: QB Marcus Mariota signing with Commanders on 1-year deal

  • Liz Roscher

    Vikings reportedly signing RB Aaron Jones

    Jones stays in the NFC North, which will allow him to get revenge on the Packers, who released Jones on Monday after seven seasons. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal is for one year and $7 million.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills bringing back DL DaQuan Jones

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Sam Darnold joins the QB room in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins departs

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jets get better insurance policy at backup QB spot

    Tyrod Taylor will be Aaron Rodgers' backup in the 2024 season, according to an NFL Network report.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Protect Bryce Young at all costs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals reportedly changing their backfield

    Out: Joe Mixon after seven seasons in Cincinnati, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    In: Zack Moss, the former Colt, lands in Cincinnati on a two-year, $8 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Nice to see Wil Lutz has jokes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Video: Breaking down a day of big deals for free agent RBs

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fantasy implications with RB Antonio Gibson headed to New England

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Could Aaron Jones end up with a division rival after Packers cut ties?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    One LB in, one LB out for the Browns

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers continue living on the edge (rushers)

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Seahawks bringing back key DL Leonard Williams, per reports

    Williams was Yahoo's No. 3 ranked defensive lineman on the free agent market this season.

    Seahawks traded for him midseason and are keeping him around after a productive stretch.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Next franchise QB in New England? Nope, but Brissett is back!

    Jacoby Brissett started his career in New England. Now he's reportedly coming back on a 1-year, $8 million deal.

    Patriots, of course, still own the No. 3 pick in the draft and are expected to take a QB.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dolphins have their apparent replacement at center

    Miami already lost guard Robert Hunt earlier in the day, and with center Connor Williams is also set to hit free agency, the team had a major need on the interior offensive line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jaguars' active day continues with another addition at CB

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ex-Giants RB Tiki Barber said what about Saquon Barkley?

    After Saquon Barkley left the Giants to reach a deal with the division-rival Eagles in free agency, former Giants star Tiki Barber sounded off. Barber said of Barkley: "you're dead to us." Really, Tiki?

    Yahoo's Frank Schwab breaks down Barber's comment and Barkley's spicy response

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Top free agents still on the board

    According to Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 big board (numbered by overall ranking):

    4. Minnesota Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter

    5. Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams

    7. Washington Commanders CB Kendall Fuller

    14. Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

    15. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

    16. Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

    17. Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons

    18. New England Patriots OT Trent Brown

    21. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

    22. Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen

    24. Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker

    25. Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    TE Noah Fant reportedly returning to Seahawks on 2-year, $21M deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Patriots have seemed to confirm the Mike Onwenu news

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patriots reportedly re-signing OT Mike Onwenu

    One of Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 free agents is off the board, as the Patriots are signing OT Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal, per NFL Network

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Texans expected to sign Titans LB on 3-year, $34M deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Dolphins signing LB Jordyn Brooks for 3 years, $30M

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: RB Austin Ekeler signing 2-year deal with Commanders

    Award-winning "Ekeler's Edge" podcast co-host gets paid

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Record-setting numbers on Lloyd Cushenberry deal with Titans

  • Jason Owens

    Brian Burns joins the Giants after making two Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Panthers. A first-round pick in 2019, he played his last season in Carolina on a $16 million team option on his rookie contract. The two sides failed to reach terms on a long-term deal, leading the Panthers to place a non-exclusive franchise tag on Burns for 2024 valued at $24 million.

    The non-exclusive designation allowed Burns to negotiate with other teams in search of a long-term deal, opening the door for his trade to New York.

    Burns has been a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks since joining the NFL, tallying at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons. He posted nine sacks in 2021 en route to his first Pro Bowl then tallied a career-high 12.5 in 2022 to earn his second Pro Bowl nod.

    Read more on this huge trade here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Brian Burns being traded to Giants, signing 5-year, $150M deal with $87.5M guaranteed

    The Panthers are receiving a second- and a fifth-round pick in return. WOW

  • Charles McDonald

    Raiders' plan without a franchise QB? Pulverize the ones in their division instead

    Outside of the Atlanta Falcons and their deal for Kirk Cousins, no team made a bigger splash on the first day of NFL free agency than the Las Vegas Raiders.

    They came out of nowhere to agree to a four-year, $110 million deal with former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to add some serious power and production to their defensive line. With Wilkins in the fold, the Raiders finally have a real running mate for superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has carried an unimaginable load for them over the past few years.

    The Raiders still have a long way to go before they can reliably compete for the AFC West crown, but Wilkins and Crosby give them a formidable duo that will help them at least battle with the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs and a Chargers team that’s now led by Jim Harbaugh.

    Keep reading

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Compensation update for Bucs-Lions Carlton Davis trade:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions trade for Bucs CB Carlton Davis

    Detroit's not done loading up on defense

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Lions make move for NFC North pass rusher, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Browns make another move along D-line

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here is the money on the Za'Darius Smith deal:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Ex-Patriots LB Mack Wilson agrees to 3-year deal with Cardinals

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Browns re-signing DE Za'Darius Smith, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    DT Justin Jones reportedly signing with Cardinals on 3-year, $30.1M deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bills bringing back pass rusher A.J. Epenesa

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    LB Frankie Luvu reportedly signing 3-year deal with Commanders

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Chargers signing TE Will Dissly

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs reportedly bringing back DL Greg Gaines

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Brian Burns to the Giants?

    We might be nearing a resolution with star pass rusher Brian Burns, who was franchise tagged by the Panthers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dolphins, OT Terron Armstead reportedly have deal in place for return

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Titans signing CB away from Bengals