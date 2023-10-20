NFL 2023 Week 7 injury report roundup: Xavien Howard questionable for Dolphins

The seventh week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Jaguars and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The 49ers and Vikings play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Dolphins at Eagles

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) was limited in practice all week, but said on Friday that he will be playing on Sunday night. The Dolphins have officially listed him as questionable to play along with FB Alec Ingold (foot), DB Nik Needham (Achilles), and C Connor Williams (groin). CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve this week.

WR Devonta Smith (hamstring) and T Lane Johnson (ankle) did not get injury designations for the Eagles. Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) have been ruled out.

Browns at Colts

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) could return after drawing a questionable tag after limited practice work this week. RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), CB Greg Newsome (hamstring), and TE Harrison Bryant (hip) join him in that group while LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) is out this week.

The Colts hope to have WR Alec Pierce (shoulder) in the lineup after listing him as questionable. T Braden Smith (hip, wrist) and TE Kylen Granson (concussion) have been ruled out.

Bills at Patriots

The Bills ruled DT Ed Oliver (toe), RB Damien Harris (concussion, neck), and TE Quintin Morris (ankle) out on Friday. Harris was later put on injured reserve and DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

The Patriots put a healthy chunk of their roster on the injury report this week. C David Andrews (ankle), DT Christian Barmore (knee), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), T Trenton Brown (chest), S Cody Davis (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (foot), LB Trey Flowers (foot), DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), TE Hunter Henry (ankle), CB Jack Jones (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), G Michael Onwenu (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), and CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) are listed as questionable for the 1-5 team. T Riley Reiff (knee), LB Josh Uche (knee, foot), and DE Keion White (concussion) have been ruled out.

Commanders at Giants

No Commanders players have injury designations this weekend.

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) has not been cleared for contact, but the team is still listing him as questionable. CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and T Neal (ankle) have the same designation. T Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and T Matt Peart (shoulder) have been ruled out

Lions at Ravens

The Lions will play without RB David Montgomery (ribs) and G Jonah Jackson (ankle). TE James Mitchell (hamstring), DL Josh Paschal (knee), and RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring, toe) are listed as questionable.

CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) and S Marcus Williams (hamstring) are out for the Ravens.

Raiders at Bears

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is out for Sunday along with CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder, knee) and CB Nate Hobbs (ankle).

QB Justin Fields (right thumb) was never expected to play this week and the team officially ruled him out on Friday. G Nate Davis (ankle), S Eddie Jackson (foot), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), and DB Terrell Smith (illness) are also out. S Jaquan Brisker (groin), OL Dan Feeney (knee), and T Darnell Wright (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at Buccaneers

The Falcons did not issue any injury designations on Friday.

DT Vita Vea (foot) and LB Anthony Nelson (concussion) are questionable for the Buccaneers.

Steelers at Rams

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is out for the Steelers.

The Rams won't have DT Larrell Murchison (knee) or RB Kyren Williams (ankle). LB Ernest Jones (knee), CB Derion Kendrick (not injury related - personal matter), and WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) carry questionable tags into the weekend.

Cardinals at Seahawks

QB Kyler Murray (knee) is practicing, but won't play for the Cardinals this week. S Budda Baker (hamstring) also returned to practice and is listed as questionable along with CB Kei'Trel Clark (hamstring), WR Zach Pascal (neck), DT Kevin Strong (calf), CB Garrett Williams (knee), and LB Josh Woods (back), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring), and G Elijah Wilkinson (neck) have been ruled out.

C Evan Brown (hip), RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), T Jake Curhan (ankle), G Phil Haynes (calf), and WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip) are all considered questionable to play for the Seahawks.

Packers at Broncos

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (back) returned to the injury report on Thursday and he's been listed as questionable for Sunday. RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), S Darnell Savage (calf), LB Quay Walker (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee), S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), T Yosh Nijman (unknown), and CB Eric Stokes (foot). LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is considered doubtful.

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) made a brief return to the Broncos lineup, but he's been ruled out again this week.

Chargers at Chiefs

The Chargers will not have S Alohi Gilman (heel), DB Deane Leonard (hamstring), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee), and WR Jalen Guyton (knee), but S Jaylinn Hawkins (illness) is set to play after being carted off at Thursday's practice. S Derwin James (ankle) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) are the team's questionable players.

The Chiefs ruled out WR Justin Watson (elbow) and listed CB Jaylen Watson (thigh) as questionable.