NFL 2023 Week 5 injury report roundup: Saints list Derek Carr as questionable

The fifth week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bears and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Raiders and Packers play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Saints at Patriots

Saints QB Derek Carr (shoulder) practiced all week and played last week, but still garnered a questionable tag on Friday. G Andrus Peat (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), and OL James Hurst (ankle) are also in that category. TE Juwan Johnson (calf), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), and T Landon Young (hip) are not going to play.

The Patriots haven't put CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) or LB Matthew Judon (elbow) on injured reserve, so they are both ruled out. DL Christian Barmore (knee), T Trent Brown (chest), DB Cody Davis (knee), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Riley Reiff (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), G Cole Strange (knee), and CB Shaun Wade (shoulder) are their questionable players.

Jaguars at Bills (in London)

WR Zay Jones (knee) could be back for the Jaguars after being listed as questionable. DL Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), DB Antonio Johnson (hamstring), and WR Jamal Agnew (quad) are also considered questionable while LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), EDGE Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), WR Parker Washington (knee) and CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) are all out this weekend.

Bills EDGE Von Miller (knee) expects to play, but he's officially listed as questionable. CB Christian Benford (shoulder) is listed as questionable while DE Greg Rousseau (foot) will not play.

Titans at Colts

WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), DL Teair Tart (toe), and T Nicholas Petit-Frere (not injury related) will not play for the Titans.

The Colts will wait to make a call on activating RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), but they've already ruled out LB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion), and T Bernhard Raimann (concussion).

Ravens at Steelers

The door is open for T Ronnie Stanley (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), and WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring) to return to action after the Ravens designated them as questionable. EDGE Odafe Oweh (ankle) and S Daryl Worley (shoulder) have been ruled out, T Morgan Moses (shoulder) is listed as doubtful, and RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring) and RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) round out the questionable group.

QB Kenny Pickett (knee) is set to play, but the Steelers will not have TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring), OL Dan Moore (knee), OL James Daniels (groin), and DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion). LB Alex Highsmith (groin) is listed as questionable.

Texans at Falcons

T Laremy Tunsil (knee) is listed as questionable to play for the Texans after missing the last three games. DT Maliek Collins (abdomen), LB Jake Hansen (neck), WR John Metchie III (illness), and CB Shaquill Griffin (calf) are also in that category. OL Josh Jones (hand) and LB Christian Harris (concussion) has been ruled out.

The Falcons did not issue any injury designations this week.

Panthers at Lions

Panthers S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for the Panthers and CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) is listed as questionable. G Austin Corbett (knee) and TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) won't be activated after returning to practice this week.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) is expected to miss Sunday's game after being listed as doubtful. CB Brian Branch (ankle) and FB Jason Cabinda (knee) have been ruled out while TE James Mitchell (hamstring) is also in the doubtful camp. RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), T Taylor Decker (ankle), S Kerby Joseph (hip), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) LB Julian Okwara (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Jameson Williams (not injury related), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Giants at Dolphins

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable after missing the last two games. T Andrew Thomas (hamstring), G Shane Lemieux (groin), and C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) have all been ruled out. LB Micah McFadden (ankle) and TE Daniel Bellinger (knee) join Barkley with questionable tags.

G Robert Jones (knee) and DB Nik Needham (Achilles) are out for the Dolphins. G Lester Cotton (ankle), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique), and C Connor Williams (groin) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Cardinals

WR Tee Higgins (ribs), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), and CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) are listed as questionable to play for the Bengals. LB Akeem Davis-Gathier (knee) won't play.

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and CB Garrett Williams (knee) won't play for the Cardinals. OL Dennis Daley (ankle), OL Will Hernandez (back), RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), and LB Josh Woods (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Rams

The Eagles have ruled out DT Fletcher Cox (back), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps), S Sydney Brown (hamstring), and G Cam Jurgens (foot). WR Britain Covey (concussion) is listed as questionable.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is set to make his first appearance of the season, but T Joe Noteboom (groin) is out. OL Alaric Jackson (hamstring) is questionable and DL Desjuan Johnson (thumb) is considered doubtful.

Jets at Broncos

The Jets have ruled out CB D.J. Reed (concussion) and CB Brandin Echols (hamstring). LB Sam Eguavoen (ankle), S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot), T Carter Warren (shoulder), and T Billy Turner (toe) are listed as questionable.

C Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), RB Javonte Williams (quad), and DT Mike Purcell (ribs) have questionable designations for the Broncos. LB Baron Browning (knee) will not return from the PUP list this week.

Chiefs at Vikings

The Chiefs listed LB Nick Bolton (anke), DT Matt Dickerson (knee), and offensive lineman Wanya Morris (hip) as questionable to play on Sunday.

Vikings LB Brian Asamoah (toe), S Lewis Cine (hamstring), EDGE Marcus Davenport (ankle), and QB Nick Mullens (back) are all listed as questionable.

Cowboys at 49ers

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) is out for the Cowboys and LB Damon Clark (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

The 49ers ruled out RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) and listed OL Jon Feliciano (concussion) as questionable.