NFL 2023 Week 5 early inactives: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman among returning Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Ravens have been missing several key pieces in recent weeks, but they look a lot healthier for Sunday's AFC North matchup with the Steelers.

Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are both active on Sunday. Beckham missed two games with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week. Bateman was out last week with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens will also have cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the lineup for the first time this season. Humphrey has been recovering from a summer foot injury.

Safety Marcus Williams and left tackle Ronnie Stanley round out the group of returning players for a Ravens team looking to get to 4-1 on the season.

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens: EDGE Odafe Oweh, T Morgan Moses, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, TE Charlie Kolar, QB Josh Johnson, G Sala Aumave-Laulu

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, P Pressley Harvin, RB Godwin Igwebuike, OL Dan Moore Jr., OL James Daniels, TE Pat Freiermuth, DE DeMarvin Leal

Titans at Colts

Titans: WR Treylon Burks, DL Teair Tart, LB Luke Gifford, LB Caleb Murphy, OL Jaelyn Duncan, QB Will Levis

Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger, LB Shaquille Leonard, TE Will Mallory, DE Kwity Paye, T Bernhard Raimann

Saints at Patriots

Saints: QB Jake Luton, WR A.T. Perry, DB Lonnie Johnson, OL Landon Young, OL Andrus Peat, TE Juwan Johnson, DL Kyle Phillips

Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, T Tyrone Wheatley, T Calvin Anderson, QB Will Grier, LB Matthew Judon, G Cole Strange (knee)

Texans at Falcons

Texans: CB Shaquill Griffin, CB Tavierre Thomas, QB Case Keenum, LB Garret Wallow, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Christian Harris, T Josh Jones

Falcons: OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Ta'Quon Graham, DL Joe Gaziano, LB Andre Smith Jr., WR Zay Malone, QB Logan Woodside

Panthers at Lions

Panthers: RB Raheem Blackshear, S Xavier Woods, CB Donte Jackson, LB Deion Jones, T David Sharpe

Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DB Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE James Mitchell, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Brodric Martin

Giants at Dolphins

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, S Gervarrius Owens, LB Micah McFadden, C John Michael Schmitz, G Shane Lemieux, T Andrew Thomas, DL Jordon Riley

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Chase Claypool, DT Brandon Pili, CB Kelvin Joseph