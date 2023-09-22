NFL 2023 Week 3 injury report roundup: Jaylen Waddle questionable to return from concussion

The third week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the 49ers and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Eagles, Buccaneers, Rams, and Bengals play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Broncos at Dolphins

S Justin Simmons (hip) and DE Frank Clark (hip) are out for the Broncos. DT Mike Purcell (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) practiced for the first time this week on Friday. He has been listed as questionable to play along with T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), TE Julian Hill (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (back), and EDGE Jaelan Phillips (back). RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) is listed as doubtful and is expected to miss Sunday's game.

Colts at Ravens

Colts QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) and C Ryan Kelly (concussion) were ruled out on Friday.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) missed half of last week's game and the Ravens ruled him out for all of this Sunday. RB Justice Hill (toe), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), and S Marcus Williams (pec) are also going to miss this weekend's game.

Titans at Browns

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) didn’t practice on Friday, but will travel to Cleveland with the Titans. He's officially listed as questionable along with CB Anthony Kendall (hip), DT Teair Tart (knee), and DT Denico Autry (foot, groin). G Peter Skoronski (illness) will not play.

CB Greg Newsome (elbow) is out for the Browns and T James Hudson (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Bills at Commanders

The Bills have no injury designations for this week.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel (illness) and S Kam Curl (illness) are both questionable, but head coach Ron Rivera indicated that they will play. TE Logan Thomas (concussion) has been ruled out.

Falcons at Lions

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and CB Jeff Okudah (foot) are questionable to make their first appearances for the Falcons this season.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is listed as questionable, but practiced fully Friday and said he intends to play. T Taylor Decker (ankle), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), S Kerby Joseph (hip), and DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) will not play and RB David Montgomery (thigh) is considered doubtful. WR Josh Reynolds (groin) joins St. Brown in the questionable group.

Saints at Packers

RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) is out for the Saints and TE Foster Moreau (ankle) is expected to miss the game as well after drawing a doubtful tag. CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and S Ugo Amadi (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Packers hope to get RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), and T David Bakhtiari (knee, rest) back after listing them as questionable. CB Jaire Alexander (back) is also questionable after a limited practice Friday. LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow) rounds out that group while G Elgton Jenkins (knee) and S Zayne Anderson (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Texans at Jaguars

LB Denzel Perryman (hand, wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Derek Stingley (hamstring), and CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) are all out for the Texans. T Laremy Tunsil (knee) is their lone questionable player.

The Jaguars ruled S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and WR Zay Jones (knee) out for Sunday. LB Josh Allen (shoulder), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) are questionable to play for the home team.

Chargers at Vikings

The Chargers will not have RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) or LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) this weekend. EDGE Joey Bosa (hamstring) is listed as questionable along with LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back), and LB Chris Rumph (hamstring).

T Christian Darrisaw (ankle) is set to return for the Vikings. DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) won't play and C Garrett Bradbury (back) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Seahawks

Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Panthers with Bryce Young (ankle) ruled out. EDGE Justin Houston (calf) is questionable to play.

The Seahawks list WR DK Metcalf (ribs) as questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll said he's on track to play. T Charles Cross (toe) and CB Coby Bryant (toe) have been ruled out and CB Riq Woolen (chest) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. S Julian Love (hamstring), NT Jarran Reed (groin ), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), G Phil Haynes (calf), S Jamal Adams (knee), and RB DeeJay Dallas (illness) round out the questionable group.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and G Zack Martin (ankle) are listed as questionable. CB Trevon Diggs (torn ACL) will be headed to injured reserve.

DE Carlos Watkins (biceps) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) won't play for the Cardinals. DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) has a questionable designation.

Bears at Chiefs

LB Khalid Kareem (hip) is out for the Bears and S Eddie Jackson (foot) is doubtful. G Nate Davis (personal) is listed as questionable.

The Chiefs won't have LB Nick Bolton (ankle) and WR Richie James (knee). LB Willie Gay (quadricep), RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), and WR Kadarius Toney (toe) make up their questionable contingent.

Steelers at Raiders

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) is out for the Steelers. No other players received an injury designation.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) has been cleared to return, but DE Tyree Wilson (illness) is listed as questionable.