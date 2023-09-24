NFL 2023 Week 3 early inactives: Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson out for Packers
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Packers have their home opener on Sunday, but four key members of the team will have to wait a little longer to play at Lambeau Field for the first time this season.
Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari, and cornerback Jaire Alexander are all inactive. All four players were listed as questionable on Friday. Jones and Watson have hamstring injuries, Bakhtiari has long-standing knee issues, and Alexander hurt his back in practice this week.
Jones, Watson and Bakhtiari also missed last Sunday's game and Watson has yet to play in a game yet this season. The Packers have a quick turnaround to host the Lions Thursday, so the quartet may be hard pressed to play in Week Four as well.
Saints at Packers
Saints: CB Paulson Adebo, TE Foster Moreau, WR A.T. Perry, OL Nick Saldiveri, DL Kyle Phillips
Packers: RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, T David Bakhtiari, CB Jaire Alexander, DB Anthony Johnson Jr., DB Zayne Anderson, G Elgton Jenkins
Patriots at Jets
Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, QB Will Grier, CB Jonathan Jones, OL Sidy Sow, OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Jets: RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, OL Wes Schweitzer, LB Zaire Barnes, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams
Colts at Ravens
Colts: CB Darrell Baker Jr., QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly, DT Adetomiwa Adeboware, TE Will Mallory, OL Arlington Hambright, S Isaiah Land
Ravens: WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, CB Marlon Humphrey, C Tyler Linderbaum, T Ronnie Stanley, LB Odafe Oweh, S Marcus Williams
Titans at Browns
Titans: QB Will Levis, WR Colton Dowell, CB Kindle Vildor, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Peter Skoronski, OL Jaelyn Duncan
Browns: CB Greg Newsome II, S Ronnie Hickman, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika, T James Hudson III
Broncos at Dolphins
Broncos: LB Frank Clark, C Alex Forsyth, DE Elijah Garcia, LB Ronnie Perkins, S Justin Simmons, S JL Skinner
Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Tyler Kroft, RB Salvon Ahmed, T Kion Smith, CB Cam Smith
Bills at Commanders
Bills: S Damar Hamlin, CB Kaiir Elam, G German Ifedi, T Alec Anderson, DT Poona Ford
Commanders: TE Logan Thomas, DE K.J. Henry, T Trent Scott, G Chris Paul, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley
Falcons at Lions
Falcons: CB Clark Phillips III, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Isaiah Prince, DL Albert Huggins, DL Joe Gaziano, RB Cordarrelle Patterson
Lions: S Kerby Joseph, T Taylor Decker, DL Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB David Montgomery
Texans at Jaguars
Texans: QB Case Keenum, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Denzel Perryman, S Jalen Pitre, DE Derek Rivers, CB Tavierre Thomas, T Laremy Tunsil
Jaguars: WR Zay Jones, WR Parker Washington, WR Elijah Cooks, RB JaMycal Hasty, S Antonio Johnson
Chargers at Vikings
Chargers: CB J.C. Jackson, LB Eric Kendricks, RB Austin Ekeler, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Zack Bailey, DL Christopher Hinton
Vikings: RB Cam Akers, TE Nick Muse, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport, DL Khyiris Tonga