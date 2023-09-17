NFL 2023 Week 2 inactives: Travis Kelce, Chris Jones officially back for Chiefs
The Chiefs were missing a big piece of their offense in their opening game against the Lions, but they will have tight end Travis Kelce back in action as they try to even their record at 1-1 in Jacksonville on Sunday.
Kelce was listed as questionable on Friday because of the knee injury that sidelined him in Week One. All signs pointed to Kelce playing, however, and his status became official when the Chiefs handed in their list of inactive players 90 minutes.
The same is true of defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones sat out against Detroit while pushing for the new contract he got this week. Jones practiced with the team all week and he has the green light to resume his role as a disruptor on their defensive line.
Chiefs at Jaguars
Chiefs: RB La'Mical Perine, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, T Lucas Niang, DT Neil Farrell, DT Keondre Coburn
Jaguars: S Antonio Johnson, WR Parker Washington, WR Elijah Cooks, RB JaMycal Hasty
Raiders at Bills
Raiders: DE Chandler Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Aidan O"Connell, S Chris Smith II, LB Amari Burney, DT Nesta Jade Silvera
Bills: S Damar Hamlin, CB Kaiir Elam, DL Kingsley Jonathan, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Alec Anderson
Ravens at Bengals
Ravens: CB Marlon Humphrey, T Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, S Marcus Williams, QB Tyler Huntley, TE Charlie Kolar, CB Arthur Maulet,
Bengals: RB Chris Evans, CB DJ Ivey, DE Joseph Ossai, C Trey Hill, T Jackson Carman
Chargers at Titans
Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Chris Rumph, LB Daiyan Henley, OL Brenden Jaimes, DL Christopher Hinton, S A.J. Finley
Titans: S Amani Hooker, CB Kristian Fulton, G Peter Skoronski, WR Colton Dowell, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson, QB Will Levis
Packers at Falcons
Packers: T David Bakhtiari, RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, S Anthony Johnson, S Zayne Anderson, LB Brenton Cox, T Caleb Jones
Falcons: QB Logan Woodside, LB Troy Andersen, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, DL Joe Gaziano, CB Jeff Okudah
Seahawks at Lions
Seahawks: S Jamal Adams, T Charles Cross, DE Mike Morris, LB Devin Bush, LB Boye Mafe, T McClendon Curtis, G Ben Brown
Lions: T Taylor Decker, DL Isaiah Buggs, DL Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Steven Gilmore
Colts at Texans
Colts: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Julius Brents, QB Sam Ehlinger, G Arlington Hambright, T Ryan Hayes, DE Isaiah Land, TE Drew Ogletree
Texans: S Jalen Pitre, S Jimmie Ward, T Laremy Tunsil, QB Case Keenum, RB Mike Boone, CB Alex Austin, LB Neville Hewitt
Bears at Buccaneers
Bears: CB Josh Blackwell, WR Equaniemous St. Brown, G Nate Davis, RB D'Onta Foreman, QB Tyson Bagent, DL Khalid Kareem
Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis, DT Calijah Kancey, LB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, T Brandon Walton, LB Markees Watts