NFL 2023 Week 17 injury report roundup: Ji'Ayir Brown, Arik Armstead out for 49ers

The 17th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Browns and it will continue with one game on Saturday and 14 more on Sunday. The Lions and Cowboys play Saturday and handed in their final injury reports on Thursday. The other 28 teams in Sunday’s games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

There is no Monday night game this week.

Lions at Cowboys (Saturday)

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), LB James Houston (ankle), and TE Brock Wright (hip) will not play for the Lions. CB Cameron Sutton (toe) is listed as questionable.

The Cowboys ruled out RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) and DT Johnathan Hankins (knee, ankle). DE Viliami Fehoko (knee) and T Tyron Smith (back) were tagged as questionable for Saturday night.

Dolphins at Ravens

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) was added to the injury report Friday and he's listed as questionable. S Jevon Holland (knees), G Lester Cotton (hip), G Liam Eichenberg (calf, ankle), CB Xavien Howard (hip, thumb), T Austin Jackson (oblique), and RB Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) are in the same category. WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) will not play and G Robert Hunt (hamstring) is doubtful

The Ravens listed WR Zay Flowers (calf), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) as questionable for Sunday's game. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) won't play.

Patriots at Bills

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) will miss Sunday's game. DT Christian Barmore (knee), CB Myles Bryant (chest), S Kyle Dugger (illness), TE Hunter Henry (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), and CB Shaun Wade (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Bills expect to have DL DaQuan Jones, but listed him as questionable along with DE A.J. Epenesa (rib), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), and WR Justin Shorter (hamstring). S Micah Hyde (stinger) is set to return after missing two games.

Falcons at Bears

T Kaleb McGary (knee) is the only Falcons player with a designation. He's questionable to play in Chicago.

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion) is out for the Bears. TE Cole Kmet (knee) and C Lucas Patrick (knee) are considered questionable.

Raiders at Colts

The Raiders definitely won't have TE Michael Mayer (toe) and will probably be without RB Josh Jacobs (quad) after listing him as doubtful. T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee) and C Andre James (ankle) are their only questionable players.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (shoulder) cleared the concussion protocol and has a questionable designation. RB Zack Moss (forearm) remains out and LB Cameron McGrone (illness), WR D.J. Montgomery (groin), CB Kenny Moore (back), and T Braden Smith (knee) join Pittman in the questionable group.

Panthers at Jaguars

CB Troy Hill (concussion) won't play for the Panthers. T Ikem Ekwonu (foot), LB Marquis Haynes (back), CB Jaycee Horn (toe), and LB Frankie Luvu (quadricep) are Carolina's questionable players.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) has been ruled out for the first time in his NFL career. WR Zay Jones (knee, hamstring) and T Cam Robinson (knee) both drew questionable designations this week.

Titans at Texans

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) is off the injury report and set to play after missing last week. CB Caleb Farley (back) is out while CB Trey Avery (knee), TE Josh Whyle (knee), and DL Marlon Davidson (groin) are considered questionable.

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) is out for the Texans. DE Will Anderson (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), CB Steven Nelson (foot, hamstring, hand), FB Andrew Beck (calf), and DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Rams at Giants

CB Tre'Vius Tomlinson (hamstring) is out for the Rams. T Alaric Jackson (thigh), LB Ernest Jones (illness), WR Puka Nacua (hip), and T Joseph Noteboom (foot) are listed as questionable.

The Giants listed CB Deonte Banks (shoulder) and WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quadricep) as questionable. TE Lawrence Cager (groin) is doubtful.

Cardinals at Eagles

QB Kyler Murray (illness) is listed as questionable, but the Cardinals believe he will play. They will play without DT Leki Fotu (hand), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (knee), and LB Trevor Nowaske (not injury related - travel). LB Owen Pappoe (ankle), CB Bobby Price (quadricep), and CB Garrett Williams (knee) are also in the questionable group.

CB Darius Slay (knee) remains out for the Eagles. LB Zach Cunningham (knee) and TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) are their questionable players.

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness) didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable along with DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), P Lou Hedley (illness), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), an DE Payton Turner (toe). CB Lonnie Johnson (knee) and T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are out.

LB Shaquil Barrett (groin), CB Carlton Davis (concussion), DT Mike Greene (calf), WR Rakim Jarrett (quadricep), and TE Ko Kieft (shoulder) are all out for the Buccaneers.

49ers at Commanders

The 49ers will not have DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), and T Jaylon Moore (concussion) against Washington. G Aaron Banks (toe), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), RB Jordan Mason (illness), and CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand) are all questionable.

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) is questionable after being named this week's starter. T Andrew Wylie (elbow) is also questionable while S Percy Butler (wrist), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), C Tyler Larsen (knee), T Charles Leno (calf), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) have been ruled out.

Steelers at Seahawks

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) won't start for the Steelers, but could be active after being listed as questionable. S Trenton Thompson (neck), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) are ruled out this week.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Frank Clark (not injury related - resting player), DE Mario Edwards (knee), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs), and T Jason Peters (foot) are not going to play Sunday. LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), WR DK Metcalf (back), RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder, illness), and CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) make up the team's questionable group.

Bengals at Chiefs

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is questionable to return after missing last week. CB Jalen Davis (groin) has the same designation.

The Chiefs won’t have WR Kadarius Toney (hip) or T Donovan Smith (neck). RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), WR Mecole Hardman (thumb), RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion, shoulder), and CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) are questionable.

Chargers at Broncos

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (heel), DE Joey Bosa (foot), and WR Josh Palmer (concussion) won’t play in Denver. LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), LB Tanner Muse (knee), and DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder) are set to miss the game thanks to their doubtful designations. G Zion Johnson (neck), CB Deane Leonard (heel), and TE Nick Vannett (back) are listed as questionable.

The Broncos won't have LB Baron Browning (concussion), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot), T Alex Palczewski (knee), and WR Courtland Sutton (concussion) on Sunday. WR Jerry Jeudy (illness), WR Marvin Mims (hamstring), and RB Dwayne Washington (illness) are in the questionable category.

Packers at Vikings

The Packers are set to be without LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), T Luke Tenuta (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), and RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) after listing them as doubtful. CB Robert Rochell (neck), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), DT Tedarrell Slaton (knee, foot), and WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest, ankle) have questionable tags that make them likelier to play.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison (knee) is part of a questionable contingent that also includes CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder, illness) and LB Troy Dye (wrist). S Theo Jackson (toe), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), and DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle) will not play.